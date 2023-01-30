Chelsea receive £45 million proposal from Premier League club as Blues contemplate sale of 22-year-old star - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly received a bid worth up to £45 million including add-ons for midfielder Conor Gallagher.

According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, Everton are the club who have made the bid for Gallagher. Both the 22-year-old and the Blues are reportedly yet to make a decision on the potential move with the transfer window set to shut on Tuesday (January 31).

Romano tweeted:

"Everton have submitted a bid to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea. It’s £40m proposal plus £5m add ons."

He added:

"Chelsea will make a decision soon as there are also other clubs interested in Gallagher — and player has to decide his future too."

Gallagher has endured a mixed campaign so far for the Blues upon his return from a promising 2021-22 season on loan at Crystal Palace. The Englishman has shown flashes of his talent, but has struggled to deliver on a consistent basis, while being deployed in multiple positions across midfield.

He has played 25 times for Graham Potter's side this term, recording a goal and an assist. Eighteen of those appearances have come in the Premier League, where he has averaged 0.8 key passes, 1.4 tackles and 3.5 successful duels per game.

Chelsea's pursuit of Enzo Fernandes could reportedly determine sale of Conor Gallagher

Chelsea have been attempting to sign SL Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez since the start of the ongoing transfer window. The Argentine notably won the Young Player of the Tournament award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after helping La Albiceleste to glory last month.

The Portuguese outfit have reportedly slapped a €120 million release clause in Fernandez's contract. Many view this to be exorbitant given the youngster's relative inexperience; the ongoing club campaign is his first in Europe.

However, Chelsea are reportedly willing to do what it takes. They have even submitted a €120 million bid for Fernandez, according to a recent update from The Athletic's transfer news expert David Ornstein.

This could in turn have an impact on Conor Gallagher's future at Stamford Bridge, as per CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs. Jacobs tweeted on January 30:

"As reported last week, not impossible Conor Gallagher leaves #CFC. Newcastle [United] & [Crystal] Palace two clubs to watch with a view to a loan or (should £35-40m be offered) sale.

"Gallagher not pushing for a move. But if Enzo Fernandez is pulled off, there may yet be an opportunity for suitors."

This could be one of the transfer deals to watch out for as we enter the final hours of the January transfer window.

