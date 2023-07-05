Chelsea receive improved €22 million offer to sell 24-year-old star: Reports

AC Milan have reportedly submitted a new bid for Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic. The Italian side are edging closer to the asking price set by the Blues, but are yet to match the offer from Lyon.

As per a report in The Atheltic, AC Milan have submitted a €22 million offer to sign Pulisic this summer. They had their first offer of €14 million rejected by Chelsea earlier this summer.

The Blues are open to the sale and have put a €25 million fee on the forward. He is not a part of Mauricio Pochettino's plans and is free to leave the club, four years after joining them.

Lyon had tabled a €25 million bid earlier this month and the Blues were willing to accept it. The Ligue 1 side are also ready to offer e good sell-on clause for the American but are reportedly yet to open talks with him.

AC Milan have the upper hand in the deal as they have already agreed personal terms with the USMNT star.

Christian Pulisic told to leave Chelsea this summer by Glen Johnson

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has urged Christian Pulisic to leave the Blues this summer as he is not going to get more game time at the club.

He added that the United States star is still a very good footballer but is unlikely to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

He was talking to Lord Ping when he said:

"I think he's a very good footballer, will work his socks off, I think he just needs to play every week. That obviously hasn't been happening, but I think he's got loads to give. Whichever team he goes to, he is going to improve that team. I think he has got loads more in the tank, but it's probably not at Chelsea. He needs to go to a team where he can be the number one name on the sheet every week. That will give him confidence and he can start enjoying his football again. If you're not playing football, then you're not enjoying yourself. If he can get back to that, then I think he has got a lot to offer."

He added:

"I never played against him but when you watch him, he looks like a nightmare to play against – he's quick, sharp, over 10 yards he's rapid. It's strange. It looks like he thinks about things too much. Sometimes you just need to get on with it and see what happens. You are going to make mistakes, of course you are, but it looks like if he plays a bad game then he will think about it for the next three days. You have got to put that stuff behind you and try to get on with believing in yourself."

Pulisic has played 145 matches for Chelsea since joining from Borussia Dortmund. He has scored 26 times for the Blues and assisted 21 goals.

He has already hinted that he is open to leaving the Premier League side this summer as he is not getting enough game time.

While talking to Philadelphia Inquirer, Pulisic admitted that it was a tough season for him last time around and he was keeping his options open.

Poll : 0 votes