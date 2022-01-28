Chelsea receive injury boost as key man set to return for Club World Cup campaign - Reports 

Chelsea are set to welcome Reece James back from injury prior to the start of their FIFA Club World Cup campaign next month, according to The Athletic.

James has been out of action for about a month after picking up a hamstring injury during the Blues' game against Brighton & Hove Albion. The 22-year-old has missed a total of seven games through injury, with four of them coming in the league.

He has missed some crucial matches for the Blues, including ones against title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool. However, according to the aforementioned source, James has returned to individual training at the Cobham training center.

The Englishman will also work on his rehabilitation whilst his Chelsea teammates enjoy a brief break from first-team action.

Following the international break, the Blues take on Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup on February 6. The game against Plymouth might be a bit too early for James to make a comeback to first-team action.

However, if his recovery goes as per plan, the right-back could make the squad which will travel to the UAE to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.

James should also be fit when Chelsea take on Lille in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg of the tie is scheduled to take place on February 22 at Stamford Bridge.

James was a vital member of Thomas Tuchel's side prior to his hamstring injury. He has made 23 appearances for the Blues and contributed five goals and six assists across all competitions this season.

Chelsea could win two major trophies in the month of February

Chelsea are in with a chance of winning two major pieces of silverware in the month of February. The Blues have an opportunity to win the first FIFA Club World Cup in their history. They finished runners-up to Brazilian side Corinthians back in 2012.

Thomas Tuchel has also guided his side to the final of the Carabao Cup after beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals. They will now face Liverpool in the final on February 27 at Wembley Stadium.

Elvis Tunde ➐ @Tunnykvng



Champions League

Super Cup

German Coach of the Year

FIFA Coach of the Year

UEFA Coach of the Year

2 PL Manager of the Month Awards



Carabao Cup

FIFA Club World Cup On this day 1 year ago, Thomas Tuchel was appointed as Chelsea manager and the rest is glory...Champions LeagueSuper CupGerman Coach of the YearFIFA Coach of the YearUEFA Coach of the Year2 PL Manager of the Month AwardsCarabao CupFIFA Club World Cup On this day 1 year ago, Thomas Tuchel was appointed as Chelsea manager and the rest is glory...🏆Champions League 🏆Super Cup🔵German Coach of the Year 🔵FIFA Coach of the Year 🔵UEFA Coach of the Year 🔵2 PL Manager of the Month Awards⏳Carabao Cup⏳FIFA Club World Cup https://t.co/q389Nm4Rd4

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite the potential for success elsewhere, Chelsea have fallen behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title. The Blues are currently 10 points behind leaders City, having played one game more.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra