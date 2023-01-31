Chelsea receive major boost in transfer deadline day attempt to sign Enzo Fernandez in record deal: Reports

Chelsea have been handed a massive boost in their chase of Enzo Fernandez after Benfica sporting director Rui Pedro Braz traveled to seal a deal for his replacement.

As per a report in RECORD, Braz was spotted traveling abroad to seal a deal for a midfielder. The Portuguese club are active in the transfer market after late moves from the Blues for Fernandez.

Diego Monroig has reported that Boca Juniors star Alan Varela is a target for Benfica should Fernandez join the Premier League side on deadline day. The Argentina star has a €15 million release clause in his contract at La Bombonera.

Apart from the Boca star, Benfica are also keeping tabs on Orkun Kokcu and Davide Frattesi as possible replacements.

Chelsea lauch another move for Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have been chasing Enzo Fernandez since the start of the January window and are now close to sealing a deal. The Blues have offered to pay over his release clause as they want to cut the fee into installments and not pay a lump sum at once.

Rio Ferdinand has backed the Blues to seal the deal and claimed that the Argentine would be a good move for them. He added that the fee should be irrelevant and said on Vibe With Five:

"Bad player, wicked player. He's got it. He's a good player. I'd be surprised if he comes in and isn't a success. He's a top player. He was the best young player at the tournament in the World Cup I thought. He was integral for them. His passing, his composure for a young player was top and he won't be fazed if he handled the World Cup the way he did. He played at Benfica a big club in that country and the demands at the club, he's used to pressure. The money is irrelevant if you look at it and think he could be here for five or six years. Chełsea are on a mad one."

Chelsea have already signed seven players this month, and are reportedly still interested in Arsenal target Moises Caicedo despite Brighton refusing to sell the player.

