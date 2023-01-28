Chelsea receive massive injury boost involving star player ahead of Fulham clash next week: Reports

According to the Telegraph (via Daily Mail), after a long berth on the injury table, Chelsea right-back Reece James will be available for their next game against Fulham. Left-back Ben Chilwell is also expected to return as a substitute.

The addition of Reece James and Ben Chilwell to the Chelsea backline is a huge boost for the team, as it will restore depth to the defense which has been depleted by injuries. James has been absent since October due to a knee injury, but made a brief comeback against Bournemouth after the holiday period, only to be subbed off at halftime and has not played since.

His well-noted ability to affect play in both attacking and defending phases will give Graham Potter more tactical flexibility.

Ben Chilwell has also been struggling with a hamstring injury. Since joining Chelsea from Leicester City in the summer of 2020, he has become a regular starter for the Blues. He is expected to return to the squad as a valuable substitute option once he regains fitness.

Chelsea have struggled without Reece James and Ben Chilwell

The combined absence of their main full-backs has been a hindrance for the Blues, who have only won once in their last five games and have netted only three times in that span. Currently sitting in tenth place in the league, this is not the position Graham Potter's men would've hoped for.

Chelsea will be looking to measure their progress when they take on Fulham in their next Premier League game. The Blues were beaten 2-1 by the Cottagers away from home just two weeks ago but the return of their first-choice full-backs should improve their results this time around.

With the experience and skill these two players bring to the team, Chelsea will be hoping to turn the tide and get a positive result at the end of the game.

The Blues have done a remarkable amount of business in the transfer market over the last two windows. The results, however, have not been up to par, with their expenditure, which has seen players like Mykhailo Mudryk move for a record £89m. Graham Potter will be hoping that he can get his players back to full fitness and improve their results on the pitch.

With a Champions League outing looming in mid-February, the manager will have to drive his players into top form if they are to secure a trophy this season.

