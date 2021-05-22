Chelsea to reignite interest in 22-year-old midfielder - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to resume their pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

West Ham could miss out on European football next season. It has led many to believe that Rice will leave the Hammers to join a club that will offer him the chance to play Champions League football.

According to The Telegraph, Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of the 22-year-old and has reportedly added Declan Rice to his transfer shortlist for the summer.

Declan Rice was a part of Chelsea's youth academy before leaving the club to join West Ham's youth set-up in 2014. He made his professional debut for the club in 2015 at the age of just 16.

Rice has become West Ham's talisman over the years. The Englishman has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League during his six years as a member of West Ham's senior squad.

The 22-year-old has played a key role in leading the club to sixth place in the Premier League table with just one game left to play this season. West Ham were favorites to finish in the top-four this season prior to Rice suffering a knee injury that ruled him out for four weeks.

Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for Declan Rice last summer, but were unwilling to match West Ham's £70 million valuation of the midfielder. Thomas Tuchel is rumored to be keen to bring Rice back to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea to look at Aurelien Tchouameni or Julian Weigl if Declan Rice turns out to be too expensive

West Ham boss David Moyes reportedly values Declan Rice at £100 million. The Scottish tactician will be desperate to keep the midfielder at the club this summer. Chelsea could thus find it difficult to match West Ham's valuation of Rice and might have to look at alternative options.

🚨 Thomas Tuchel has revived Chelsea’s interest in Declan Rice. [@Matt_Law_DT]



Bring him home. pic.twitter.com/lYyFkKnAIe — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) May 22, 2021

Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni and Benfica's Julian Weigl are rumored to be potential alternatives for Rice. Thomas Tuchel has worked with Julian Weigl during their time together at Borussia Dortmund.