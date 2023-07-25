Chelsea reject £40 million bid for 23-year-old star from rivals: Reports

Chelsea have turned down a £40 million offer from London rivals West Ham United for Conor Gallagher, according to The Evening Standard.

West Ham have had a quiet summer so far, as they're yet to make an addition to their squad. However, they're prepared to step up their interest in key targets after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105 million. Gallagher, 23, is among those under consideration at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have approached Chelsea with a bid of £37 million plus £3 million in add-ons. The Blues, though, were quick to reject the proposal despite the midfielder being surplus to requirements. David Moyes' side, for their part, do not want to increase their offer.

Gallagher has been in fine form in pre-season, scoring twice in two friendlies, but is still viewed as a sellable asset.

He has entered the final two years of his contract, and the Premier League giants reckon now is the right time to cash in on him. The Englishman has reportedly been offered to other clubs during the last six months.

It's worth noting that Chelsea accepted a £45 million offer from Premier League rivals Everton for Gallagher in January. The transfer fell through due to the player's unwillingness to move to Goodison Park, though. It appears that the Blues want a similar sum for him this summer.

Gallagher is open to leaving the London-based club this summer after struggling to nail down a place in the team. Apart from West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix for the former Crystal Palace loanee.

Chelsea want to replace Conor Gallagher with Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are keen to sign at least one midfielder before the transfer window closes. They want to replace Conor Gallagher with Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, reports The Evening Standard. However, they have struggled to strike a deal with the Seagulls.

Brighton value Caicedo at over £100 million, citing Declan Rice's £105 million move from West Ham to Arsenal as a benchmark. The Blues have had two bids rejected by Roberto De Zerbi's side this summer. It remains to be seen if the two clubs reach a compromise.

The Blues, meanwhile, are also interested in Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga, Everton's Amadou Onana and Southampton's Romeo Lavia are also under consideration.