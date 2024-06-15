Chelsea reject approach from Liverpool to sign 21-year-old star - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly rejected approach from Premier League rivals Liverpool for highly rated defender Levi Colwill. As reported by HITC Sport via Caught Offside, the Reds have made an enquiry for the 21-year-old and the Blues have swiftly turned it down.

As per the report, Chelsea have made it clear that Colwill is not for sale and remains an indispensable member of Enzo Maresca's side. Now it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will continue to pursue the England international or shift to other targets.

Colwill made his debut for Chelsea last season after coming through the club's esteemed youth ranks. He was previously loaned out to Huddersfield Town and Brighton & Hove Albion and did reasonably well at both clubs.

The 21-year-old became almost a regular for the Blues last season under Mauricio Pochettino when he was fit. He made 32 appearances across all competitions and was deployed at both center-back and left-back.

As claimed by Caught Offside, the England international is keen on playing at centrr-back regularly. With Thiago Silva set to leave with his contract expiry, Colwill's chances of playing as a central defender has certainly increased.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are believed to be in the market for a top-quality center back as they are set to lose Joel Matip on a free transfer. They struggled to contain the opposition on a weekly basis this season and could do with defensive reinforcement.

The Reds have been long-term admirers of Colwill and were strongly linked with the youngster. However, Colwill ended up staying at Stamford Bridge and is contracted at the west London club until 2029.

Liverpool star names departing Chelsea star as his toughest opponent

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo has named outgoing Chelsea defender Thiago Silva as his toughest ever opponent. The Dutchman joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 and faced the Brazilian in one of his first few games.

Gakpo started up front for the Reds as they had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Chelsea at Anfield on January 21, 2023. The Netherlands international hailed the veteran defender and highlighted his intelligence.

The Liverpool star said, as quoted by ESPN (via Metro):

"He (Thiago Silva) was one of my first games here at Liverpool. He was just really smart, he's a little bit older now, but yeah, a very class defender, really smart, thinking a few steps ahead."

The Netherlands international added:

"I don't even know if I got in a physical duel with him, but he was just there, everywhere."

Thiago Silva is regarded as one of the greatest defenders of the modern era and has been incredible for both club and country. He is set to join his boyhood club Fluminense this summer when his deal at Chelsea expires.

Cody Gakpo, on the other hand, has become an important player at Anfield following his reported £37million switch from PSV. The versatile attacker has contributed with 23 goals and nine assists in 79 appearances for the Reds so far.