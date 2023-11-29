Chelsea to reject approach from PL rivals for 22-year-old star in January - Reports

Chelsea have decided to reject all approaches for Armando Broja. The Blues are aware of the interest from Fulham for the striker ahead of the January window but are unlikely to entertain it.

As per a report in The Evening Standard, Chelsea are keen on keeping Broja at the club and will not loan him out in the winter window. The striker is also not looking to leave as he told The Secret Scout on YouTube that he is ready to fight for his place. He said:

“A lot of players would get frustrated with a lack of minutes, but for me, I know I’ve come back from a big injury. I need to show myself and prove myself again to the manager, staff, club and the fans. I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in.”

The 22-year-old striker is expected to start the upcoming matches despite Nicolas Jackson scoring four goals in the last three Premier League matches. Fulham were looking to get Armando Broja in the January window after selling Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al-Hilal in the summer window.

Chelsea manager keen on working with Armando Broja

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that he cannot compare Armando Broja to Harry Kane, adding that the youngster needs time and still has a lot to improve in several areas.

He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"It was different [with Kane]. I cannot say he is like him. He is young, he has talent. It's only up to him now to show he can cope with the pressure to play here and to improve. Because he scored the other day, we are not going to say that he is going to play tomorrow or he is going to be in the starting XI and now he is a big star."

He added:

"Armando needs time. He needs to improve in many aspects, in many areas. He has the talent, of course. He is a striker that can score goals. Yes. And he needs to prove he can be a top scorer in the Premier League. Still a lot of things to do."

Broja has been dealing with injury issues and has just returned to action after recovering from ACL surgery. He came on as a substitute in the dramatic 4-4 draw against Manchester City and won the penalty in the final minutes of the game to help the Blues get a point.