Chelsea could rekindle interest in signing 20-year-old Lionel Messi teammate this summer: Reports

Chelsea are interested in reigniting their interest in roping in Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, according to journalist Peter Hall.

Earlier this January, the Blues were reportedly linked with Garnacho and were believed to be keen to finalise a £60 million deal for the Argentine's services. However, the west London outfit chose not to sign the player in the winter transfer window.

With the summer transfer window just around the corner, Chelsea could rejuvenate their interest in Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate. The Blues are reportedly likely to face tough competition from Serie A team Napoli in the race to sign the Red Devils star.

Garnacho, 20, has established himself as a vital starter for his team over the last couple of seasons. He has made 46 overall appearances for the Ruben Amorim-coached side this term, registering nine goals and eight assists in 2,755 minutes of first-team action.

Should Garnacho secure a move to Chelsea this summer, he would pop up as a rotational option for them. He would likely offer fine competition to the likes of Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke on both flanks.

Chelsea urged to sign 32-year-old Lionel Messi teammate

Speaking to Ladbrokes, ex-Blues manager Roberto Di Matteo suggested that his former club need to bolster their squad this summer. He opined (h/t Metro):

"I still think Chelsea need a striker who is going to score them 25 goals a season – if you want to win the league, or challenge, that's what you need. That's not a criticism of [Nicolas] Jackson though. I also think another striker would allow you the option to sometimes play with two up-front."

Urging the Blues to sign an experienced shot-stopper, Di Matteo said:

"I'd also look at the goalkeeper – that's been an issue for Chelsea in the last couple of seasons, so maybe an experienced goalkeeper, with a big personality, who can come in and have an immediate impact on the back four. That's very important; that there's a trust from your defenders to the goalkeeper, and vice versa."

Naming one of Lionel Messi's international teammate, the Italian added:

"For me, there's one name at the top of my mind who has those attributes... Emi Martinez from Aston Villa. He's at the right age now, he's won titles, he's a big personality."

Since arriving from Arsenal in 2020, Emiliano Martinez has played in 200 total games for Aston Villa. The 32-year-old has registered 64 shutouts and conceded 244 goals for his current club so far.

On the other hand, Martinez has kept a staggering 36 clean sheets in 51 outings for Argentina. He has helped his national team win a FIFA World World Cup and lift two Copa America crowns till now.

