Chelsea remain 'frontrunners' to sign Raphinha as Barcelona continue to stall official bid: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly the favorites to sign forward Raphinha this summer as Leeds United continue to wait for a transfer offer from Barcelona.

Raphinha, who joined Leeds United in the summer of 2020 from Ligue 1 side Rennes for £17 million, has been the talk of the town this summer.

According to the Evening Standard, the Blues are the frontrunners to acquire the services of the left-footed forward after a £55 million bid was accepted last month.

But with the player preferring a move to Barcelona, the deal is currently in limbo. The La Liga club are yet to reach an agreeable offer with Leeds United and the aforementioned report claimed that a decision on Raphinha's future is expected within 24 hours.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Still nothing agreed today between Barcelona and Leeds for Raphinha. Barca have tried to match Chelsea’s offer but it’s add-on heavy and instalment based. Big few days ahead with Leeds losing patience and Chelsea pushing for an answer from Raphinha. Still nothing agreed today between Barcelona and Leeds for Raphinha. Barca have tried to match Chelsea’s offer but it’s add-on heavy and instalment based. Big few days ahead with Leeds losing patience and Chelsea pushing for an answer from Raphinha.

Leeds United have already announced the signing of his replacement, Luis Sinisterra of Feyenoord, for a fee of £21.4 million. The Whites are currently keen to end the ongoing transfer saga involving Raphinha to receive money from the deal as soon as possible.

During the 2021-22 season, Raphinha featured in 35 matches across all competitions, registering 11 goals and three assists in the process. His performances helped the Jesse Marsch-coached side avoid relegation to the EFL Championship last campaign.

Chelsea close in on Raheem Sterling

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea before finalizing a £45 million deal, according to Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old, who has 12 months left on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium, has been at the top of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's transfer wishlist for a while. During the 2021-22 season, he registered 17 goals and nine assists in 47 matches across all competitions.

Personal terms fully agreed, Tuchel already had direct talks with Sterling. Chelsea will be in direct contact with Manchester City today in order to complete Raheem Sterling deal. Fee almost agreed around £45m guaranteed plus add-ons, same as Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal.Personal terms fully agreed, Tuchel already had direct talks with Sterling. Chelsea will be in direct contact with Manchester City today in order to complete Raheem Sterling deal. Fee almost agreed around £45m guaranteed plus add-ons, same as Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal. 🔵 #CFC Personal terms fully agreed, Tuchel already had direct talks with Sterling. https://t.co/p9ebluz9t3

According to The Sun, Sterling is aiming to win the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d'Or with the Blues. He is said to be keen to wrap up the deal as soon as possible to join Chelsea's pre-season squad, which departs for the United States on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Blues are also in the market for a defender and a midfielder. The club is in pursuit of Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, Sevilla's Jules Kounde, and Manchester City's Nathan Ake (via Fabrizio Romano).

Chelsea are also monitoring the situation of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (via The Sun) and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice (via The Sun).

