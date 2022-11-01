Chelsea remain interested in target despite failed move in the summer - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly retained their interest in acquiring the services of Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan in the future.

Zakharyan, 19, has recently emerged as one of the top talents in Europe. Since coming through the ranks of Dynamo, he has cemented his place in the first team as the club's prime creative outlet.

A versatile midfielder adept at operating on either flank, the Russia international has registered 15 goals and 20 assists in 65 appearances across all competitions for the VTB Arena outfit.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have maintained their admiration for Zakharyan despite failing to sign him during the summer transfer window. The Blues have identified the player as one of the top talents for both their present and future.

Zakharyan has been very clear: "I only want to join Chelsea". Chelsea remain interested in signing Arsen Zakharyan. He's one of the players they wanted in the summer and they are still rating Dynamo Moscow star as one of the talents for present and future.Zakharyan has been very clear: "I only want to join Chelsea". Chelsea remain interested in signing Arsen Zakharyan. He's one of the players they wanted in the summer and they are still rating Dynamo Moscow star as one of the talents for present and future. 🔵⭐️ #CFC Zakharyan has been very clear: "I only want to join Chelsea". https://t.co/Cu0fyMdbgI

Speaking to Sport 24, Zakharyan recently shared his thoughts on being linked with the west London outfit earlier this summer. He elaborated:

"I immediately said that I wanted to go. I do not dismiss the option of returning [to Dynamo] on loan but at least I would try myself [at Chelsea], then I'll be back. Maybe it would be possible to start playing there right away. I hope that the negotiations will continue in the winter and they will lead somewhere."

Zakharyan, who has also been linked with a move to Zenit Saint Petersburg, stated that Stamford Bridge is his only preferred destination and added:

"I have a year and a half of my contract left. I am happy to play for Dynamo but the only place I want to go is Chelsea. [Dynamo] gave me everything, I would like them to receive this money for me, so that I can repay them not only with my performances but also with a transfer."

As per Transfermarkt, Zakharyan is currently valued at £13.5 million.

#CFC Due to sanctions, it will be difficult for Chelsea to close Arsen Zakharyan's deal in January. However, the Blues are still monitoring the situation. Due to sanctions, it will be difficult for Chelsea to close Arsen Zakharyan's deal in January. However, the Blues are still monitoring the situation.#CFC https://t.co/ErX1zdmamH

