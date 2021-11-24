Chelsea reopen talks with first-team star over new deal - Reports

Chelsea have reopened talks with Andreas Christensen over a new deal, according to The Daily Telegraph. Negotiations between the Blues and the Dane had stalled, but appear to be back on track now.

Thomas Tuchel's side currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, enjoying a three-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. They are also strong contenders to win the Champions League again.

Having won the Champions League last term, Chelsea appear to be in line to enjoy another successful season this campaign. However, the Blues have a few pressing issues to deal with behind the scenes.

Defenders Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Christensen are in the final eight months of their deal with Chelsea. The Blues have a need to address their futures at Stamford Bridge before it is too late.

There are suggestions that Silva and Azpilicueta could be handed one-year contract extensions, but Rudiger and Christensen's situations are a concern for the London giants. The German's future is far less certain, while the Dane's future at the club remains in the air.

Chelsea had believed they have reached an agreement over a new five-year deal with Christensen. However, talks stalled after the defender's agent asked to bring the length of the contract down from five years to three years.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



New deal was verbally agreed then some ‘agents stuff’ changed the process. Chelsea are still working on it. Tuchel on Andreas Christensen contract: “I want the same thing, the club wants the same thing, and the player wants the same thing. So I expect some good news”. 🔵 #CFC New deal was verbally agreed then some ‘agents stuff’ changed the process. Chelsea are still working on it. Tuchel on Andreas Christensen contract: “I want the same thing, the club wants the same thing, and the player wants the same thing. So I expect some good news”. 🔵 #CFCNew deal was verbally agreed then some ‘agents stuff’ changed the process. Chelsea are still working on it.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Chelsea have now reopened talks with Christensen over a new deal. The Blues are willing to negotiate over the length of the contract for the 25-year-old.

It remains to be seen if the Stamford Bridge outfit can convince Christensen to put pen to paper on a fresh contract with them.

Andreas Christensen's stats for Chelsea

Andreas Christensen joined Chelsea from Danish top flight club Brondby in 2012. The Denmark international, who was on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach between 2015 and 2017, has made 140 appearances for the Blues.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Joined Chelsea at the age of 15. Has won six major honours at the club across all levels. Has now become one of the best defenders in Europe…



Andreas Christensen is going nowhere 💫 Joined Chelsea at the age of 15. Has won six major honours at the club across all levels. Has now become one of the best defenders in Europe… Andreas Christensen is going nowhere 💫 https://t.co/R1mhOp1XzL

Christensen has made 13 appearances across all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side this campaign. The 25-year-old has made eight Premier League starts for the team, while appearing four times in the Champions League.

The centre-back also helped Chelsea win the UEFA Super Cup early on in the season. Christensen played 54 minutes in the Blues' win over La Liga outfit Villarreal back in August.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Christensen has also scored one goal for Chelsea this season. The former Brondby star found the back of the net in the Blues' 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava