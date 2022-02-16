Chelsea responds to Manchester United's 'very strong' bid for La Liga star - Reports

It looks like Manchester United and Chelsea will be involved in a tug of war for Barcelona's Ronald Araujo. According to the latest reports, the Blues have responded to United's 'very strong' bid for the Uruguayan defender.

Araujo has become integral to Xavi's plans this season and has been one of Barcelona's rising stars. However, his current contract with the Blaugrana will expire in 2023 and talks over a new deal are stalling.

This has alerted many teams across Europe, with Manchester United and the Blues set to engage in a transfer battle for the 22-year-old.

According to Marca via Mirror, the Red Devils have already tabled a strong bid for Araujo. The report stated that Chelsea has responded to it by tabling a proposal of their own.

Despite bids from the English clubs, Barcelona hasn't given up on tying down the Uruguayan star to a new deal.

Speaking ahead of the Atletico Madrid game earlier this month, Xavi said that the Catalunyan side has prioritized Araujo's contract renewal.

Manchester United and Chelsea could be potentially on the lookout for defensive reinforcements this summer

Many are predicting Manchester United and Chelsea to be active in this year's summer transfer window for defensive reinforcements.

This season, the backline has been a worry for Ralf Rangnick's side, with Harry Maguire being in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The Manchester United captain has been called out by fans and critics for his recent performances, with many feeling he isn't worthy enough to make it to the starting lineup.

The uncertainty surrounding the futures of Phil Jones and Eric Bailly also means that United could be looking to sign a player like Araujo.

For Chelsea, it's a different set of problems altogether, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger being out of contract this summer.

Rudiger claimed that talks are ongoing between his camp and the Blues, but they are yet to strike a deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“But there are also other people who have to make decisions…”, he added. Toni Rüdiger on his Chelsea contract situation: “I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here”.“But there are also other people who have to make decisions…”, he added. @TheAthleticUK Toni Rüdiger on his Chelsea contract situation: “I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I’m happy here”. 🔵 #CFC“But there are also other people who have to make decisions…”, he added. @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/h49ZDFij85

This term, Araujo has enjoyed a fine campaign, having made 25 appearances across all competitions. The Uruguayan star has played at the heart of the defence and on the flanks as a wing back. He has also been able to score three goals for Barcelona this season.

The La Masia graduate could be a valuable addition to both clubs. The current financial situation at Barcelona could aid the English giants in their attempts to lure Araujo away from Camp Nou.

Edited by Alan John