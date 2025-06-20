Chelsea's London rivals ready to pay £50m to sign Blues' summer transfer target: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have indicated a readiness to make an offer of £50 million to sign Chelsea target Mohammed Kudus this summer, as per reports. The West Ham United midfielder is expected to leave the London Stadium this summer, with several sides eyeing him up.

GOAL reports (via TheprideofLondon) that Tottenham are prepared to pay £50 million to sign the Ghana international, who has a release clause of £85 million in his contract. The Hammers are willing to do business for the 24-year-old, but only for a fee that exceeds £65 million. They will be willing to receive a lower fee than his clause due to his struggles in the 2024-25 campaign.

Mohammed Kudus made waves in the 2023-24 season after joining West Ham from Ajax but failed to replicate his fine form in the 2024-25 season. He scored five goals and provided four assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, recording less than half of his goal contributions from his debut campaign.

Chelsea are interested in a move for Kudus, having also come close to signing him in the summer of 2023. They have looked at the midfielder but will prioritise a deal for Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Gittens on the left wing, first.

Mohammed Kudus will provide depth for Chelsea in attacking midfield alongside Cole Palmer, and will be an option on the right flank, as well, if he signs. Tottenham will believe they can tempt the midfielder with a more straightforward path to playing regularly, particularly with their UEFA Champions League place secured.

Chelsea set to miss out on target who prefers move to London rivals: Reports

Chelsea are set to miss out on the signing of Dutch teenager Jorrel Hato, with Arsenal said to be ahead in the race, as per CaughtOffside. The versatile defender is a target for multiple sides after his impressive displays for Dutch giants Ajax since the start of his career.

The report from CaughtOffside (via Football.London) has revealed that Chelsea approached Ajax for the teenager this summer, holding initial talks over a transfer. Arsenal have since leapfrogged the Blues as they have put forth a six-year deal to the representatives of the Netherlands international.

Jorrel Hato has been on the radar of Arsenal since he was 15, a year before he made his professional bow for Ajax. The 19-year-old has already made over 100 appearances for his boyhood club and has captained them on a number of occasions in his fledgling career.

