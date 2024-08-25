Chelsea's move for Victor Osimhen hits stumbling block after astronomical wage demands come to light - Reports

According to SunSport, Chelsea's move for Victor Osimhen has hit a stumbling block due to the Nigerian's astronomical wage demands. Osimhen has already handed a formal transfer request to Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the Nigerian striker.

The Blues have been negotiating with Osimhen's representatives regarding a summer move. They made an unsuccessful loan offer for the player and the Blues don't want to pay his £110 million release clause.

Napoli have since struck a separate deal for the Blues to sign Romelu Lukaku for £38 million. Osimhen, though, is reportedly asking a staggering £500,000 weekly salary and the Blues are nowhere near to meeting the demand.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have been actively working on reducing their wage bill and have exiled Raheem Sterling from the first team for that. They have already signed five attacking players this summer and 11 players in total.

Trending

Enzo Maresca, though, reportedly wants another striker. Marc Guiu and Nicolas Jackson are the traditional strikers in the team. None of these players are experienced at the top level.

A marksman like Osimhen can give the team guaranteed goals. During his Napoli spell, Osimhen has shown the ability to find the back of the net on a consistent basis. He has so far scored 76 goals and provided 18 assists in 133 appearances for the Serie A outfit.

As per reports, apart from Osimhen, Maresca wants to add another defender to his Chelsea side.

Chelsea star Armando Broja's move to Ipswich Town on the brink of collapsing: Reports

The Guardian reports that Chelsea striker Armando Broja's loan move to Ipswich Town could collapse. Broja is not in Enzo Maresca's plans at Stamford Bridge and the Blues are looking to part ways with the Albanian.

They were ready to loan Broja to Ipswich, with a condition that Ipswich would buy Broja for £30 million if they stayed up in the Premier League. The move, though, is on the brink of collapsing due to paperwork issues.

Chelsea are not the team pulling out of the negotiations, as per reports. Ipswich are contemplating other alternatives at the moment. Broja has so far scored thrice and provided two assists in 38 appearances for Chelsea's senior team. He has also played for Southampton and Fulham on loan in the Premier League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback