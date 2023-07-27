Chelsea's new offer for priority summer target was 'immediately rejected' by rivals - Reports

Chelsea have reportedly had a new offer for Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The journalist revealed that the recent offer is believed to be in the region of £80 million.

The Blues have identified Caicedo as a priority target in the ongoing summer transfer window and have been in negotiation with Brighton for the player.

Caicedo is currently regarded as one of the best midfield players in the PL and has attracted interest from a couple of top clubs.

However, it looks as though Chelsea are currently the only team making every attempt to sign the Colombian international this summer.

The Blues are believed to have tabled close to three bids already for Caicedo, with the latest being an £80 million offer, which was immediately rejected by Brighton.

Reports as per Daily Mail suggest that the Seagulls currently value Caicedo in the same bracket as Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal for a British transfer record of £105 million.

As such, Chelsea's offer of £80 million still looks a bit short of Brighton's valuation for the player. Fabrizio reported that the Blues are still in negotiations with Brighton in a bid to find a breakthrough.

It will be interesting to see if Mauricio Pochettino's men will be able tempt Brighton into parting ways with their highly rated star this summer.

Caicedo made a combined total of 43 appearances across all competitions for Brighton last season. The 21-year-old midfielder also registered one goal and one assist for the Seagulls.

Mauricio Pochettino heaps praises on Chelsea youngster

Blues defender Ian Maatsen has been one of the standout players for Mauricio Pochettino's side who are currently having their preseason preparations in the US.

The left-back has been handed a significant amount of game time in the club's three preseason fixtures and has very much taken his chances as well.

It's no surprise that Maatsen's performance has caught the eyes of Chelsea head coach Pochettino. The Argentine tactician revealed after his club's 1-1 draw against Newcastle United last night (Jul 26) that he has been impressed with Maatsen's performances thus far.

The 21-year-old left-back has so far registered two goals and one assist in preseason. Speaking about Maatsen, Pochettino said via Football London:

"Yes I am so happy with him. He is a player that can play in different positions. His quality, his understanding of the game, he is a clever player. I am so happy with him so far."