Chelsea's priority transfer target likely to snub move and join London rivals instead - Reports

Chelsea target Ivan Toney is reportedly likely to snub the west London giants and join Arsenal during the upcoming January transfer window.

According to journalist Simon Phillips (h/t Football-Talk), Toney is Chelsea's priority transfer target as they want to strengthen in attack. Nicolas Jackson has largely been Mauricio Pochettino's only No. 9 this season due to Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku's injury issues.

Phillips believes that Toney is likely to join Arsenal, despite the Gunners already having Edward Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard as their center-forward options. The English forward scored 20 goals in 33 league games for Brentford last season.

But Toney was hit with an eight-month ban for betting-related offenses before the end of the campaign and can only return to playing football from 17 January 2024. Brentford value their star forward at £60 million, whose contract expires in June 2025.

The Bees would be aware that the valuation could decrease with every passing transfer window if Toney doesn't pen a new deal. The 27-year-old could become the most expensive sale in Brentford's history, potentially surpassing the £33 million Aston Villa paid to sign Ollie Watkins in 2020.

Chelsea crumble late in the second half to draw against Arsenal

A win against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge could have been a big boost for a struggling Chelsea side this season.

The Blues hosted the Gunners on 21 October and raced to a 2-0 lead within the first 50 minutes of the game with goals from Cole Palmer and Mykhaylo Mudryk. But a mistake from Robert Sanchez allowed Arsenal to get back into the game via Declan Rice's 77th-minute goal.

Seven minutes later, Malo Gusto seemingly thought Bukayo Saka's cross was going out for a goal kick. But Leandro Trossard snuck in from behind to bundle the ball into the net at the far post.

This could have been Chelsea's first home win against Arsenal in the Premier League since August 2018. The Gunners, meanwhile, maintained their unbeaten start to the league season and sit second in the table with 21 points, trailing Manchester City on goal difference after nine games. Chelsea are 10th, with 12 points from nine games.