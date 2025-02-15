Chelsea's stance on Enzo Maresca future amid recent poor run of form comes to light: Reports

Chelsea are pleased with Enzo Maresca, despite the recent slump in form, according to journalist Simon Jones. The Italian manager took charge of the Blues last summer as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement.

However, the London giants have endured mixed times under Maresca so far. Chelsea bowed out of the FA Cup last weekend following a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues also suffered a 3-0 defeat against the Seagulls on Friday in the Premier League. They are now in the midst of a mini-crisis, with five defeats and just three wins in their last 10 games.

The situation has raised questions about Maresca's future, but it now appears that the London giants are not considering a managerial change. Chelsea have apparently informed the Italian manager that he isn't expected to qualify for the Champions League until next season.

The Stamford Bridge hierarchy are pleased with Maresca's efforts and are also sympathetic about the injury crisis at the club. The Blues are already without five first team members due to injuries at the moment.

Nicolas Jackson is out with a hamstring injury and isn't expected to return until April. Marc Guiu has picked up a knee problem, while Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, and Romeo Lavia are all nursing hamstring injuries.

What are Enzo Maresca's targets with Chelsea this season?

Nicolas Jackson

Enzo Maresca has hinted that he is aiming to help Chelsea secure a top-four place in the Premier League this season. The London giants started the weekend on fourth in the league, but could drop to sixth by the end of Saturday.

Speaking recently to the club's website, Maresca insisted that the Blues are headed in the right direction.

"Unfortunately, we are out of both the domestic cups, but our journey in the Premier League has been fantastic until today, and in the Conference League it has been fantastic until today. We are going to try and finish in the best way we can," said Maresca.

He continued:

"Don’t forget in the last two years Chelsea has never been in the top four, and this year we have spent almost the whole season in the top four. That shows that we are going in the right direction. Now we are going to try our best to finish where this club belongs to be, back in the Champions League."

The Italian manager has registered 12 wins and six defeats in the league from 25 games this season.

