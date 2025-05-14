Chelsea's stance on Enzo Maresca's future at club if they fail to qualify for the UCL comes to light: Reports

Reports indicate that Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca does not risk losing his job this season, even if he fails to lead the club to the UEFA Champions League. The Italian tactician oversaw a disappointing defeat for the Blues at the hands of Newcastle United, a direct rival for a top five berth, at the weekend.

The Telegraph has reported that Maresca's job is not on the line, regardless of what happens in what is left of the season. The club intends for the former Leicester City boss to have two full seasons at the helm before any questions are asked.

Enzo Maresca's team faces two must-win games against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest if they are to secure a place in the Champions League next season. Failure to win either of those games could mean the club will miss out on a place in Europe's premier club competition for a third successive season.

Internally, the decision-makers at Stamford Bridge believe the club has taken a major step forward this season under Maresca, who was appointed last summer. There will be disappointment if his side fails to reach the Champions League, but it will not cost him his job.

Like his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, Maresca has a chance to pick up a piece of silverware this season. The Europa Conference League final against Real Betis is slated for May 28th, and he will hope to win the club's first trophy post-Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea handed Maresca a five-year deal last summer because his ideas of football aligned with those of the club. The club is aware that several sides in Europe are interested in the coach, and are not prepared to let him leave this summer.

There is an understanding among the higher-ups at Chelsea that the team has vastly improved under Maresca, and only a mid-season slump made them fall behind their rivals. The loss of form of Cole Palmer and injuries to Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu at the same time did not help matters this season.

Chelsea coach wanted by Serie A giants: Reports

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca is the main name on the shortlist of Serie A outfit AS Roma in their pursuit of a new coach, as per TEAMTalk. The Italian side are keen to bring the 45-year-old back to Italy, where he had an unimpressive stint in charge of Parma in 2023.

Maresca has a contract with Chelsea until 2029, with an option to extend until 2030, but is wanted by Roma. The Giallorossi will make a move for him if Chelsea decides to part ways with him at the end of this season. They want to replace Claudio Ranieri, who came out of retirement aged 73 to steady their ship this season, and is set to retire once again in the summer.

Enzo Maresca has won 32 and lost 13 of his 45 games in charge of the Blues this season. He has led the club to the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League, and is expected to remain at the helm beyond this summer.

