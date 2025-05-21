Chelsea's stance on selling Enzo Fernandez amid recent links to Real Madrid comes to light: Reports

Chelsea are unwilling to sell star midfielder Enzo Fernandez this summer despite reported interest from Real Madrid, as per reports. The Argentine midfielder has been strongly linked with a permanent switch to the Spanish giants after an impressive season at Stamford Bridge.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Enzo Maresca's side are not looking to part ways with their former club record signing and have no fear of an approach from Real Madrid. They will ask for more than the €121 million they spent on the 24-year-old, but have no intention of setting an asking price as they do not intend to sell.

Real Madrid are set for a summer of major changes, with Xabi Alonso set to become their new manager next month. They have already strengthened their backline with the signing of Dean Huijsen and imminent signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold. They wish to bring in a new midfielder, and Chelsea star Fernandez features very highly on their list of targets.

Enzo Fernandez has a secure position under Maresca at Stamford Bridge this season, excelling in an attacking midfield and taking on the captain's armband for large chunks of the season. The Argentina international has scored seven times and provided 13 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions this term for the Blues.

Chelsea made Fernandez their club-record signing in January 2023 when they triggered his release clause and signed him from Benfica. Moises Caicedo's transfer the following summer eclipsed this fee, ensuring that the Blues have the most expensive midfield pairing in history.

Chelsea set to turn away from transfer of Real Madrid ace: Reports

Chelsea are set to turn down an opportunity to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo amid interest from a number of sides, as per reports. The Brazil international is set to transfer from the Spanish giants this summer after growing disgruntled with his role at the club.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has reported that the Blues have held discussions internally and decided against joining the race for Rodrygo. They believe the total cost of a deal for the 24-year-old will disrupt their project and will instead aim for a cheaper alternative.

Rodrygo has struggled in the shadows of teammates Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid this season, scoring 14 goals across all competitions. The former Santos man is expected to cost over €100 million if he does move this summer, with several English sides keeping a close eye on proceedings.

