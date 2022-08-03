Chelsea's Timo Werner among 4 strikers Real Madrid are keeping tabs on this summer: Reports

Real Madrid are keen on signing a striker and have reportedly set their sights on Chelsea's Timo Werner. The German leads the four-man list prepared by Carlo Ancelotti's side.

As per Directo Gol, Real Madrid have Edin Dzeko, Raul de Tomas, and Benjamin Sesko on their radar, along with Werner. Los Blancos are keen on signing a backup to Karim Benzema this summer and are yet to finalize their options.

Directo Gol @DirectoGol



Werner, Dzeko o Sesko, alternativas para los blancos



#GolSports @RaulDeTomas9 , una opción para el Real MadridWerner, Dzeko o Sesko, alternativas para los blancos 💥 @RaulDeTomas9, una opción para el Real Madrid📌 Werner, Dzeko o Sesko, alternativas para los blancos 📺 #GolSports https://t.co/mntvy8ZDYd

Mariano Díaz is currently the backup to Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the forward is set for a move away. He has not managed to impress during his time in Madrid across two spells. The Dominican has scored a mere 12 goals and provided only three assists for Real Madrid in 73 appearances across competitions.

Celta Vigo are looking to sign him, and the move is likely as per Cadena SER via Managing Madrid. The Champions League winners also had Luka Jovic on their books, but he joined Fiorentina earlier this summer.

Real Madrid target open to leaving Chelsea

Timo Werner spoke to the media earlier this summer and confirmed he was unhappy with the minutes he was getting. The German added that he wants to play more as he eyes a place in the World Cup squad.

James Olley @JamesOlley Tuchel says Timo Werner reported a hamstring problem in the warm-up and felt he couldn't play. Tuchel says Timo Werner reported a hamstring problem in the warm-up and felt he couldn't play.

He was quoted by The Sun as saying:

"I could be happy everywhere. The most important thing is that I am happy. I am happy when I play and score goals. That's the fact. That's what I should take care of and other things will come. The manager always has different ideas, different thoughts and what you need in different games.

"In many games I was not in his thoughts so I try to change that. It is not different to last season, it was the same when Romelu came. We had big, big competition. It's still the same. "

He added:

At a big club like Chelsea you have that competition. In pre-season you can show that you want to play, that you are a guy who wants to be in the starting XI. That's what I try.

"It is clear I want to play more and I should play more to be in good shape for the World Cup — and also to have a chance to play."

Chelsea have Armando Broja and Kai Havertz as their striker options right now in the squad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far