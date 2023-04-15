Chelsea's Todd Boehly was captivated by Real Madrid star's performance in UCL, willing to make offer if put up for sale - Reports

According to El Nacional, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly was left awe-struck by Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior's performance in a recent game. It was the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal's first-leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos won the game 2-0, courtesy of goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio.

Vinicius had a stellar performance as the Brazilian winger completed four dribbles and bagged one assist during the match. Todd Boehly reportedly told Florentino Perez (via Defensa Central):

"If you sell him, call me, he's a crack."

Perez, however, took the words with humor as Los Blancos don't plan on selling Vinicius in the near future. That said, Chelsea haven't ruled out the possibility of getting the Brazilian to Stamford Bridge.

Vinicius joined Real Madrid in 2018 and has since scored 57 goals and provided 59 assists in 215 appearances for the Spanish giants. While he initially struggled to find his feet, he has been phenomenal in recent times.

The Brazilian has scored 21 goals and provided 16 assists in 45 matches across competitions this season for the Spanish giants.

He made a defiant claim after the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, telling the media:

“I’d love to stay at Real Madrid forever. This is the best club in the world. To play in the Champions League is something special.”

His words might serve as a blow to the Blues' reported pursuit.

When will the quarterfinal's second-leg clash between Chelsea and Real Madrid take place?

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League

The second-leg quarterfinal clash between Real Madrid and Chelsea will take place on 18 April at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Blues have the monumental task of overcoming a two-goal deficit.

While Frank Lampard's team showed signs of improvements in the first leg, Carlo Ancelotti's side established their authority as the clock ticked.

The Blues will also be without Ben Chilwell in their lineup in the second leg. The full-back was given marching orders after he brought down Rodrygo as the last man.

This is the third successive season that these two teams are playing against each other in this prestigious tournament. Last season, it was Los Blancos who won the quarterfinal by scoring in the extra time to take the tie 5-4 on aggregate.

In the season before that, Chelsea triumphed with a 3-1 aggregate. This clash was in the semifinal of the Champions League.

