Chelsea scout forward with 24 goal contributions as Mauricio Pochettino plans to bolster attack - Reports

According to GiveMeSport, Chelsea are scouting 26-year-old Girona striker Artem Dovbyk to bolster their attack in the summer.

The Blues' intention of adding more firepower to their ranks is not a secret. Dovbyk, meanwhile, has been in good form for Girona this season. He has scored 17 goals and has provided seven assists in 33 appearances across competitions this term.

Dovbyk has also scored 16 goals in 28 La Liga appearances. He recently played a starring role in securing Ukraine's berth at the 2024 UEFA Euros, which are set to take place in Germany.

Chelsea have Nicolas Jackson in their ranks, while David Datro Fofana is on loan at Burnley. However, both are very young and don't necessarily have the experience to lead the team's attack.

Hence, Mauricio Pochettino is looking to enhance his team's attack in the summer, and high-flying the Dovbyk has emerged as an option for the Argentine manager. He is contracted with Girona until the end of the 2027-28 season and has an estimated market value of €30 million.

Chelsea eye Real Madrid superstar as Conor Gallagher's replacement: Reports

Conor Gallagher's Chelsea future has been up in the air for a while. Given the Blues' FFP struggles, they could be forced to sell players in the summer, and selling a homegrown talent like Gallagher could significantly improve their financial situation.

According to Fichajes, the Blues have identified Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni as a player who could replace Gallagher. Tchouameni has started 19 of 30 La Liga games this season and arguably isn't an undisputed starter.

However, Florentino Perez reportedly hasn't made up his mind yet about a potential sale. Tchouameni, 24, is contracted with Los Merengues until the end of the 2027-28 season and has an estimated market value of €90 million.

Tchouameni is considered one of the best young midfielders in the world and is also a regular for France. He has made 31 appearances for Didier Deschamps' team, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

