Chelsea scouting Ecuador star at FIFA World Cup - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Ecuador and Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Hincapie, 20, has emerged as a breakthrough talent since joining Leverkusen from Argentine Primera Division side Talleres for around £7 million last summer. So far, he has scored three goals and laid out one assist in 51 games across all competitions for the BayArena outfit.

According to Mirror, Chelsea have sent their first-team scouts to Qatar to monitor Hincapie's development at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on the player.

Leverkusen are prepared to entertain bids for Hincapie in January after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

The Blues, on the other hand, are expected to delve deep into the upcoming winter transfer market for a left-sided centre-back in light of Thiago Silva's growing age. The club signed Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana for a combined sum of over £100 million earlier this summer.

Hincapie initially rose through the ranks of Ecuadorian Serie A club Independiente del Valle. He moved to Talleres in 2020 and made 22 appearances for them. Due to his performances, he earned his first international cap for Ecuador at the Copa America in June last year.

A left-footed ball-playing centre-back, he has started both of his team's Group A matches. So far, he has helped his side register a 2-0 victory over Qatar and a 1-1 draw against heavyweights Netherlands.

Hincapie is next set to feature for Ecuador in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage clash against Senegal on Tuesday (29 November).

Chelsea to make decision on Christian Pulisic's future after 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer insider Dean Jones claimed that Chelsea are likely to evaluate USA superstar Christian Pulisic's future at the club after the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"I think Pulisic's future is up in the air, for sure. He hasn't proven that he can consistently perform and Chelsea will have a close eye on this World Cup to see whether that's any different on a different platform, but certainly they've got a decision to make there."

Pulisic, 24, arrived from Borussia Dortmund for £58 million in the summer of 2019. However, he has failed to shine at Stamford Bridge over the past three seasons, registering 26 goals and 21 assists in 133 games.

A technical dribbler blessed with pace and flair, Pulisic is currently with his national team in the Middle East for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has started both of the side's first two Group B matches, helping them register a 1-1 and a 0-0 draw against Wales and England respectively.

