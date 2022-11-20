Chelsea scouting national team goalkeeper's performance in the FIFA World Cup; potential replacement for Mendy and Kepa - Reports 

Chelsea are set to watch Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the FIFA World Cup 2022, with Todd Boehly looking for a new goalkeeper.

As claimed by The Sun, Graham Potter has set his sights on England's No. 1 as an alternative to Brighton & Hove Albion keeper Robert Sanchez. It has been claimed that the new Chelsea boss is far from convinced by either Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy.

Pickford has endured plenty of ups and downs in his form since his switch to Everton from Sunderland in 2017. However, he has still managed to cement his position as Gareth Southgate's first-choice goalkeeper for the England national team.

Since his debut for the Three Lions back in 2017, he has racked up 45 senior caps for England and has largely impressed.

Pickford played a key role as Gareth Southgate's side went all the way to the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the final of the 2020 UEFA European Championship.

The Everton shotstopper is expected to keep his place in the starting XI for the 2022 World Cup ahead of in-form Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope.

Chelsea are reportedly set to keep their eyes on the Washington-born custodian during the FIFA World Cup.

Pickford has just one and a half years left on his deal at Goodison Park, which puts them in a tricky situation.

The Toffees might have no option but to let the former Sunderland keeper depart on the cheap. However, The Mirror claims that Chelsea could face competition from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for Pickford's signature.

During his time at Everton, Pickford has made a total of 213 appearances for the Merseyside club, keeping 57 clean sheets in the process. He has kept just three clean sheets this season in 14 games.

Chelsea are set to be represented in the FIFA World Cup 2022

Chelsea are the third-most represented team in the FIFA World Cup 2022 from the Premier League. The Blues have as many as 12 players in the FIFA World Cup, and that tally rises to 15 if players on loan are also included.

The trio of Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher and Raheem Sterling have been called up by England whil the duo of Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly will fearure for Senegal.

Mateo Kovacic (Croatia), Thiago Silva (Brazil), Denis Zakaria (Switzerland), Christian Pulisic (USA), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco), Kai Havertz (Germany), and skipper Cesar Azpilicueta (Spain) have also been called up by their respective national teams.

On-loan players Ethan Ampadu (Wales), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), and Baba Rahman (Ghana) have also been named by their respective countries.

