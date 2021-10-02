Chelsea look to sell struggling big-name duo - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly planning to offload Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, who have failed to cement a spot in the starting line-up since their arrival last year.

According to Fichajes (via Daily Star), the Blues could allow Werner to leave as early as the January transfer window. The German international is looking for greener pastures as he has struggled for game time at Chelsea. Ziyech, too, hasn't found his feet at Stamford Bridge and could move on in next summer's window.

Ziyech arrived from Ajax in a deal worth €40 million. But he hasn't been able to recapture the form that made him one of the hottest properties in Europe ahead of his move to the London-based club. He has made 45 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, scoring seven and assisting four goals.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



Get more from the gaffer ahead of Looking to bounce back this afternoon! 👊Get more from the gaffer ahead of #CHESOU here. ⤵️ Looking to bounce back this afternoon! 👊



Get more from the gaffer ahead of #CHESOU here. ⤵️

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel addresses Timo Werner's situation at the club

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Carabao Cup Third Round

Werner arrived from RB Leipzig with a reputation for being one of Europe's most lethal strikers. However, the 25-year-old has been in and out of the starting XI, and has made just two Premier League starts this season.

There have been rumors surrounding Werner's situation at the club and Tuchel addressed them in his press conference ahead of the Southampton clash.

"He got some game-time. He was on the pitch against Aston Villa, Tottenham, Manchester City," Tuchel said. "He did a lot of work, a lot of sprinting. It was an unthankful game for him against City and I thought there was simply no space for him against Juventus. It was the kind of game where it is very hard to use his speed.

"I don't speak too much about circumstances and expectations around [players] because where would this lead? Then we have endless talks with every player. Why should we speak with Timo about his expectations, expectations in England, expectations from the League? Why should we? It would be endless.

Also Read

"He needs to focus. I'm pretty sure that nobody promised him he'd play every single minute. So is there any reason to be frustrated? No, there is not. He is a healthy young guy who has the best job in the world in one of the best clubs. There is no reason to be frustrated but 100 reasons to be happy, full on in training, and fight for your place. That is the situation for everybody."

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Arvind Sriram

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far