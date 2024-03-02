Chelsea seriously considering move to offload Raheem Sterling and sign 21-year-old winger: Reports

Chelsea are interested in signing Athletic Club winger Nico Williams in a move that would see Raheem Sterling leave the club in the summer, according to Express. The Blues are strategizing for the summer after an unusually quiet January transfer window, and want to make quality additions to their squad.

Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Group took over the running of Chelsea in 2022, and their first signing ahead of the 2022-23 season was Sterling. The former Manchester City man joined in a deal worth around £50 million but has failed to deliver consistently since.

Spending £50 million on a world-class Premier League-proven player was never going to be an issue at the time, but the quality of Raheem Sterling's displays have raised questions. As per transfer expert Dean Jones, the club is seriously considering selling the England international in the summer.

Chelsea reportedly received enquiries from the Saudi Pro League for the experienced forward last summer but the play was not interested in a move. The Standard now reports that the club may now be prepared to offload the forward, who has 17 goals in 71 appearances.

The Blues are considering a move for Spain international Nico Williams as a replacement for the former Manchester City man. The 21-year-old Athletic Club star is regarded very highly in Europe after his quality showings for the Basque club.

Williams signed a contract extension with his club in December but still has a release clause of around £43 million in his contract. The youngster has been scouted extensively by the English side, and his modest release clause is sure to appeal to them.

Nico Williams has six goals and 11 assists in 27 appearances for his club this season, a healthy return for the forward. He has also been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid in the past.

Marc Cucurella and Thiago Silva return for Chelsea against Brentford

Chelsea have received a major boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Brentford. The Blues will welcome back the defensive duo of Marc Cucurella and Thiago Silva to their squad for the game.

Cucurella has been out injured since December but has been passed fit for Chelsea. Silva is also back after around three weeks on the sidelines with an injury.

The Blues face a huge encounter against Brentford, having lost in embarrassing fashion in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge. They will look to build on their narrow FA Cup win with another good performance and win away from home.

