Chelsea set for £30m battle with Premier League rivals for 18-year-old Ligue 2 sensation: Reports 

Chelsea are ready to battle Tottenham Hotspur for the services of Lorient forward Eli Junior Kroupi, according to Football Insider (via The Hard Tackle). The Frenchman has been outstanding for the Ligue 2 side this season, registering nine goals and two assists from 18 games across competitions.

Kroupi's efforts have helped Lorient sit at the top of the league and they are now the favorites to earn promotion to the top tier of French football. The player has also turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent, including the London duo.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have previously been linked with the 18-year-old while Chelsea and Spurs have now entered the fray. The Blues have spent heavily on talented young footballers of late and remain invested in the strategy.

Kroupi fits the bill and has all the attributes to be a hit at Stamford Bridge. However, Lorient are not too keen to let him go this month as they fight to secure passage to Ligue 1.

As such, the French giants have slapped a €30m fee on his head to ward off his suitors. Moreover, they are aware that there's little time to sign a replacement should the player leave.

The player's contract expires in 2026 and Lorient would prefer for him to leave in the summer when he could be available for a lesser fee. Chelsea have the finances to script a deal this month but could also opt to sign him at the end of the season.

Are Chelsea eyeing an Aston Villa forward?

Chelsea have set their sights on Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran, according to club insider Simon Phillips. The Blues apparently had a meeting behind closed doors following their 3-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester City over the weekend (January 25).

Enzo Maresca reportedly asked for attacking additions from the club hierarchy this month. Duran has been identified as the ideal option for the job.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 times in 29 games across competitions for the Villans this season. The Birmingham club are seemingly willing to let him go in January but have slapped an £85m fee on his head.

However, the London giants are apparently planning to use Aston Villa's interest in Joao Felix and Axel Disasi to their advantage. Chelsea have already approached the Columbian's camp to understand the player's stance on the move. The Blues are now planning to include Disasi in their proposal to sweeten a deal for Duran.

