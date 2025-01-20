Chelsea set £40 million price tag to part ways with 25-year-old star this summer: Reports

Chelsea have allegedly slapped a price tag of £40 million on Trevoh Chalobah, who recently returned to his parent club from loan at Crystal Palace.

According to The Sun, Enzo Maresca's side are interested in parting ways with their academy graduate after the end of the ongoing season. They expect a suitor to meet their price tag of £40 million this summer.

Crystal Palace, who loaned in Chalobah last summer, are unwilling to dish out £40 million for Chalobah. They are also not in a position to pay the 25-year-old centre-back's wages, which are around £7 million-a-year.

Prior to being recalled by Chelsea, Chalobah made 14 appearances across competitions for Crystal Palace. He started all 14 of his total appearances for Oliver Glasner's outfit, finding the back of the net three times.

Asked about Chalobah's loan termination, Glasner replied (h/t The Sun):

"Trevoh had a great time with us. When you make a loan deal, it is usually win-win for everyone, but now Chelsea are the biggest winners because they get a player back who scored three goals and is in much better shape than when he arrived. I want to say thanks to Trevoh for his professionalism and for what he invested. He is a very good player and an even better human."

Chelsea backed to win in next league contest

In his column for BBC, ex-Blues striker Chris Sutton predicted a 3-0 Premier League win for his former club in their contest against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday (January 20). He wrote:

"Chelsea are not in great form but they are going to click again at some point and, if they do, they are going to wipe the floor with Wolves. Vitor Pereira had that initial bounce as Wolves manager, but they have found it difficult in their past two league games, losing 3-0 to Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United."

Sutton, who scored thrice in 39 overall outings for the Blues, added:

"I don't see things getting much better for them at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea should win comfortably, while Wolves still have a lot of work to do to get out of relegation trouble. They are in the thick of that battle at the moment."

Enzo Maresca's side are winless in their last five Premier League games. They are in sixth spot in the league standings with 37 points, one point behind fourth-placed Manchester City, from 21 matches.

Wolves, on the other hand, have failed to register a win in their last three league games. They are currently 17th in the domestic table with 16 points.

