Chelsea set to axe 4 players to raise transfer funds - Reports

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly set to sack four Chelsea players. As per a report in The Athletic, Marcos Alonso, Timo Werner, Malang Sarr and Hakim Ziyech are set to be sold this summer. The four players are no longer seen as part of the squad and the manager doesn't want them at the club.

The Spaniard is closing in on a move to Barcelona.

Alonso is closing in on a move to Barcelona and was not part of the squad in the 1-0 win over Everton. Werner was also left out and has reportedly agreed a return to RB Leipzig on a permanent transfer.

Sarr is a target for Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion, but has agreed terms with AS Monaco. He is waiting for the clubs to agree a deal before making the move back to Ligue 1.

The Frenchman agreed terms with AS Monaco earlier this week and was/is a target for Fulham too.



Sky Sports claim Brighton are interested in Chelsea's Malang Sarr.

Ziyech was in talks with AC Milan, but the move has stalled for the time being. Manchester United have also been linked with the forward.

Thomas Tuchel confirms he wants more signings at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel spoke about the Chelsea squad and admitted he needed more players. He added that there was a need to find a balance between youth and experience for the club to do well.

He said:

"There needs to be some balance [between experience and youth]. I think it is necessary. The game in general is very physical and demands a lot. This is the situation. We knew it before."

"Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta] is the legend that he is, Thiago is in the moment still very important to us and when we had the chance to sign Khalidou we did it because we believe that he has some years ahead of him."

Chelsea had a strong 2021-22 Premier League campaign. The Blues bagged 76 goals and conceded 33 en route to a third-place finish. They made it all the way to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals where they ultimately lost out to Real Madrid 5 - 4.

They're set to face Tottenham in their first Premier League home game of the 2022-23 season.

