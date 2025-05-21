Chelsea set to battle Arsenal to sign €25 million-rated LaLiga star - Reports

Chelsea are prepared to do battle with Premier League rivals Arsenal over the signing of Valencia youngster Cristhian Mosquera, as per reports. The centre-back has impressed playing in the Spanish top-flight this season and has a host of leading European sides watching him closely.

CaughtOffside reports that Enzo Maresca's side are set to step up their interest in the 20-year-old and have plans to initiate talks over a transfer for him. The Gunners have been credited with interest in the Spanish youth international, who is about to enter into the final year of his contract.

Chelsea and Arsenal will only have to pay a reported €25 million fee to sign the centre-back this summer, as Valencia are unwilling to lose him for free. He has yet to pen a new deal with Los Che, leading the club to look to cash in on him while they still can.

Cristhian Mosquera is an elite young talent who would easily fit into the demographic of players targeted by both clubs in recent years. He is also wanted by Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig, as well, with his situation one to watch out for this summer.

Chelsea are intent on signing a new centre-back this summer having missed out on Real Madrid-bound Dean Huijsen, and will consider Mosquera a good target. Mikel Arteta's side are also keen on signing cover for William Saliba, who picked up an injury in their league meeting with Newcastle United at the weekend. Mosquera may shy away from moving to England and opt for a move elsewhere, but is likely to leave Valencia this summer.

Chelsea turn down Arsenal offer for teenage talent: Reports

Chelsea have rejected an approach from rivals Arsenal for academy star Freddy Bernal, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners made an offer to sign the 16-year-old, but quickly saw their offer knocked back as the Blues are not interested in selling the youngster.

Mikel Arteta's side tried to steal the England U-18 international ahead of the summer with a bid of €1.5 million. They are looking to strengthen their academy goalkeeping ranks, and have identified the highly-rated Bernal as a leading prospect in his position.

The Gunners signed Tommy Setford from Ajax last summer and had Jack Porter debut in the Carabao Cup aged just 16 earlier this season. They have learned of Bernal's prodigious quality with the ball at his feet, impressive reflexes, and command of his area, and are keen on the youngster.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More