Chelsea set to battle Real Madrid in race to sign 22-year-old Portugal star with €80 million release clause: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to battle Real Madrid for Tomas Araujo. Both clubs are keen on signing a center-back and see the Benfica star as the ideal player.

As per a report in Caught Offside, Araujo is the latest player on the radar for Chelsea and Real Madrid. The 22-year-old has been in good form since breaking into the team back in 2023.

Benfica are unwilling to sell their star player who has a €80 million release clause. The defender has a contract until 2029 and thus, any side interested in luring him will need to activate his clause.

The Portuguese star also had interest from Chelsea last summer, when they launched a €60 million move for him but failed. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also matched the offer, but could not get Benfica to negotiate with them.

The Blues are also looking to bring in Dean Huijsen, who is another target for Los Blancos. However, the Premier League side remain in the driver's seat as the Spaniard is looking to stay in England.

The AFC Bournemouth star has a £50 million clause in his contract and also has interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Chelsea looking at Tomas Araujo as Wesley Fofana replacement?

Chelsea are reportedly willing to let Wesley Fofana leave in the summer. FootMercato claims that the Blues are open to a sale or a loan move for the Frenchman.

Marseille are interested in the defender and held talks with him last summer. Fofana spoke about the conversation with FreeFoot after last summer's transfer window:

"I had a call that really touched me. I'd be lying if I said I hadn't considered it. It was Mehdi Benatia, from Olympique Marseille, the sporting director. It certainly touched me. I think everyone knows why and I had a thought. But at the moment, my objective is to succeed at Chelsea, to try and win games, to establish myself at my club. After that, Marseille, we'll see one day."

"I still have a contract until 2029. We'll see after that. I've never hidden anything. It's my city, it's my club, I'm a Marseille supporter. If it turns out to be the case, in a few years I'll be at Marseille and if it turns out to be the case, I could spend my entire career at Chelsea. So we'll see."

Chelsea paid £70 million to sign Fofana from Leicester City. However, he missed the majority of the Blues' matches due to ACL, hamstring and knee issues.

