Chelsea set condition for Jadon Sancho to make £25 million permanent move from Manchester United - Reports 

Chelsea have reportedly informed Jadon Sancho that he will have to take a wage cut to join permanently from Manchester United. The Conference League winners have an obligation to sign him this summer but can opt out by paying a penalty.

Ad

As per a report in talkSPORT, Chelsea are in talks with Sancho over a new deal. They are hoping to reach an agreement with the 25-year-old before deciding on signing him permanently.

The report states that the Blues want him to agree on wages within their structure, which could see him lose out on a good chunk of his current agreement with Manchester United.

Enzo Maresca confirmed that a decision was not made on the Englishman's future and said earlier in May via METRO:

Ad

Trending

"We are going to sit with the club and decide what happens for next year. If we finish fourth it is also because of Jadon, if we win tonight it is also because of Jadon. It is normal in a season to go a little bit up and down."

Chelsea signed Sancho on loan from Manchester United with a £25 million obligation to buy at the end of the season. However, they have a £5 million penalty clause, which would see them opt out by paying a fraction of the obligation to the Red Devils.

Ad

Chelsea hero wants Jadon Sancho signed from Manchester United

Joe Cole was on TNT Sports earlier this month and urged Chelsea to sign Jadon Sancho permanently. He believes that the Manchester United loanee has done well and said via METRO:

"I think Jadon is a really great player and I think he’s done well. He’s been rotated in and out a bit but I want to see Jadon playing. You want a player like that in your squad. It will come down to a financial decision I imagine but I really like him."

Ad

When asked if they should sign Sancho permanently, Cole replied:

"Yes I do. This is a kid who went to Dortmund and was a superstar as a kid. It wasn’t working at Man United but he’s done well, he’s got his career back on track at Chelsea. I think there’s more to come from him as well."

Sancho scored in the Europa League final to help Chelsea win 4-1 against Real Betis. He also played a key role in their Premier League run, where they finished 4th, just 15 points behind champions Liverpool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More