Chelsea set date to resume negotiations over potential January exit of Blues duo - Reports

Chelsea have set December 8 as the date to resume negotiations over the potential January exits of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, according to Spanish outlet SPORT.

Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are considered sellable players by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. However, the Blues are willing to wait to begin negotiations over a potential transfer to Barcelona.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea are willing to wait until the Champions League clash between Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The Blues want to know whether the Catalan giants make it through to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea are willing to offload both Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner but are not willing to strengthen a team whom they consider their direct Champions League rivals.

Barcelona are currently second in their Champions League group on seven points. Whilst they play Bayern Munich, SL Benfica will be taking on Dynamo Kyiv at home in a game the Portuguese side are expecting to win. This makes Barcelona's tie against Bayern Munich even more important for qualification to the knockout stages.

Barcelona are currently going through a financial crisis and will need revenue from the Champions League to balance their books. However, it looks like if they want to sign either Ziyech or Werner from Chelsea, they need to be in the Europa League.

Both Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech are considered fringe players at Stamford Bridge. Ziyech and Werner have made just seven and eight appearances in the Premier League respectively, having scored one goal apiece.

Chelsea look set to have a successful 2021-22 season

Chelsea have made a bright start to their new campaign and look set to have a successful 2021-22 season under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues are currently top of the Premier League table and have already qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

As things stand, Chelsea are a point clear of second-placed Manchester City and two points clear of high-flying Liverpool. The foundation of Chelsea's season is based on their rock-solid defense. The Blues have conceded just six goals in the Premier League and just once in the Champions League so far this season.

The reigning Champions League winners are currently leading their group by virtue of having a better head-to-head record against Juventus.

It is worth noting that Chelsea are still competing on all fronts. The Blues are scheduled to take on Brantford in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals in December.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar