Chelsea set to donate part of FIFA Club World Cup bonuses to Diogo Jota’s family as Blues players make heart-warming decision: Reports

Chelsea are set to make a substantial donation to the families of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, after the Portuguese footballers passed away in July. The players have now decided to contribute a portion of their FIFA Club World Cup-winning bonus to help the families of the footballers.

Ad

Jota and his brother Andre were on their way from Portugal to the United Kingdom when they met with a fatal car accident. They passed away on July 3, just days before the Liverpool star was set to rejoin Arne Slot's squad for pre-season training.

According to a report in The Athletic, Chelsea players have decided to donate a portion of their bonuses, as allocated by the club, to the families of the two footballers. The Blues earned over $114 million by winning the FIFA Club World Cup, and distributed $15.5 million to the players.

Ad

Trending

Each player was set to take home over $500,000, and they have now opted to donate the same amount to the families of Jota and Silva.

Liverpool also continue to pay tribute to their player and have immortalized the number 20 jersey at all levels of the club. The players will also have 'Forever 20' on their jerseys and jackets during the current season, while a plan for a memorial sculpture at Anfield has also been announced.

Ad

Chelsea star Pedro Neto paid tribute to Diogo Jota during the FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea star Pedro Neto wrote a tribute for Diogo Jota ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup final against PSG, and recalled his time with the Liverpool star during their Wolverhampton career. The Portuguese star revealed that Jota was one of the first to help him settle in England and said:

Ad

"When I step onto the pitch on Sunday, know that I want to win this competition for Diogo Jota. He will always be with me. He will always be remembered. My thoughts are still with him, his brother Andre Silva, and their families. It's such a difficult moment. Diogo immediately stood out to me when I came to England. I was very young and arriving in a new country, and he was one of the key players at Wolves. But he helped me and my family a lot, and I learned so much from him about life and football."

Ad

After the win over PSG in the final, Neto took to Instagram to share a message and added:

"WORLD CHAMPIONS🏆💙I have no words to discribe this feeling. What a support ✨🙏🏻 thank you very much blues. This ones for you partner D 🕊️🤍"

Chelsea are back in Premier League action this weekend when they take on Crystal Palace on August 17. Liverpool kick off the season when they host AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday, August 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More