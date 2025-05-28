Chelsea set to face competition from Arsenal to sign £70 million-rated winger - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to face competition from Arsenal for the signature of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens in the summer transfer window. According to TBR Football, the Blues are in search of a player who is right-footed and can play on the right-hand side.

As a result, they have identified the Bundesliga star as a potential option in this role. However, they have listed a number of alternatives, including the likes of Nico Williams, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rafael Leao.

Despite the interest, a move for Gittens will not be easy, with Borussia Dortmund demanding £70 million to let him go in the summer. They will also hold a great chunk of negotiating power in this deal, with the attacker contracted at the Signal Iduna Park till the summer of 2028.

Additionally, this report claims that Arsenal are also looking to secure Gittens' services. Unlike Chelsea, the Gunners are looking to improve the left flank, with neither Gabriel Martinelli nor Leandro Trossard having locked down the position.

Gittens, who is just 20, has impressed this campaign, making 48 appearances across competitions, bagging 12 goals and five assists. He is also reportedly keen on a move back to England, after having represented the Blues at youth level.

Of course, both Arsenal and Chelsea will offer the chance to compete for top honors, with these teams finishing within the top four in the Premier League this year. That means that they will also be competing in the UEFA Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign.

Arsenal make offer for Sporting striker Vikto Gyokeres ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United- Reports

Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal have reportedly made a €70 million offer for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, amid competition from Manchester United and Chelsea. According to the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, the Gunners sent across the offer to the Sweden international's representative during a meeting in Lisbon (via Metro).

The news comes after reports claimed that Sporting were willing to let go of the striker for a lower price than €100 million, which is the release clause in his deal. This could be a significant move for the Gunners, who are looking to improve on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the number nine position.

Gyokeres has been brilliant this season, having scored 54 goals and bagged 13 assists in 52 matches across competitions. He's contracted with his Portuguese employers till the summer of 2028.

