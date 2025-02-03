Chelsea set to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for highly rated striker: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to face competition from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the race to rope in Lorient striker Eli Junior Kroupi soon.

Kroupi, 18, has cemented himself as a crucial starter for Lorient since making his debut for his boyhood club in June 2023. He is currently enjoying a fine season for the Ligue 2 club, scoring 10 goals and registering two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions in the process.

Now, according to Football Insider, Spurs are keen to launch a move to snap up Kroupi before the winter deadline day. However, they are not in a position to meet Lorient's £20 million price tag for their player.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are allegedly interested in adding Kroupi to their star-studded squad. RB Leipizig and Bournemouth are also keeping tabs on the Lorient striker, while West Ham United have tabled a bid.

Overall, Kroupi has started 24 of his 51 appearances across all competitions for Lorient so far. He has found the back of the opposition net 15 times and contributed five assists in just 2226 minutes of action.

Chelsea boss opines on team's winter activity

Ahead of his team's home league clash against West Ham United on Monday, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca was asked to shed light on their winter recruitment plans. He responded (h/t Metro):

"You can expect players arriving and you can expect players leaving – it is like this in this moment. I don't have any idea about the ones that can leave and the ones that can arrive. Anything can happen, we will see. For me, the main focus is just 48 hours, the game, it is the main focus and the most important thing."

Maresca, who joined the Blues as their boss last July, continued:

"We have, in this moment, many noises around the players but it is not just for us. If you ask [West Ham] Graham [Potter], he will probably be exactly the same. I don't know if they have some noises about players, but overall it's exactly the same situation for all the clubs, all the managers."

Asked if transfer speculation has an impact on players, Maresca replied:

"100 per cent. For me, yes. But not only us, all the teams. They are human beings. Even if they are professional and focused, but if they are talking to other clubs then the focus is probably not 100 per cent."

Right now, Chelsea are reportedly trying to part ways with the likes of Joao Felix, Ben Chilwell, and Axel Disasi before the winter deadline day.

Chelsea are currently in sixth place in the 2024-25 Premier League table with 40 points from 23 matches, boasting a good goal difference of +15.

