Chelsea set to hold contract talks with star midfielder after the World Cup - Reports

Chelsea have made it a priority to renew Mateo Kovacic’s contract, Evening Standard has claimed (via The Daily Mail). According to the report, the Blues will renew the Croatian’s contract shortly after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kovacic, 28, has become an integral member of Graham Potter’s side. An excellent central midfielder, Kovacic possesses impressive vision, admirable passing range, and the ability to break through defensive lines.

Kovacic, who initially joined Chelsea on loan from Real Madrid before making his stay permanent in 2019, sees his contract expire in June 2024. Given his performances, the Blues are reportedly eager to open contract talks with him sooner rather than later. It has been claimed that the club will look to start negotiations next year after the World Cup in Qatar.

🌊 @Vintage_Cfc Mateo Kovacic is the most enjoyable Chelsea player to watch since Hazard Mateo Kovacic is the most enjoyable Chelsea player to watch since Hazard https://t.co/S1TixYXStE

Kovacic has grown comfortable in west London, getting married to his long-time partner Izabel Andrijanic and having their first child, a boy named Ivan, in 2020. If a respectable offer is tabled, the midfielder might not hesitate to put pen to paper.

Potter recently admitted that the player was carrying a knee injury, but that has not stopped him from producing decisive performances. The former Los Blancos midfielder was particularly stunning in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United, running the show after coming off the bench in the 36th minute.

Since 2018, Kovacic has featured in 197 games for Chelsea across competitions, recording five goals and 14 assists.

Mateo Kovacic shines as Chelsea secure Champions League last 16 qualification

Mateo Kovacic started as Chelsea took on Group E opponents RB Salzburg on matchday five of their 2022-23 Champions League campaign on Tuesday night (October 25). The Croat opened the scoring for the visitors, putting his boot through the ball to find the top-left corner of Salzburg’s goal.

In addition to scoring the all-important opener in the first half, Kovacic made a key pass, delivered three accurate long balls, and won four of five ground duels. He was eventually replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the 68th minute.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Mateo Kovacic is only the second player to score his first five Champions League goals under different managers (Jurcic, Benitez, Zidane, Lampard, Potter), along with Luka Modric (Redknapp, Mourinho, Ancelotti, Benitez, Zidane). Varied. 5 - Mateo Kovacic is only the second player to score his first five Champions League goals under different managers (Jurcic, Benitez, Zidane, Lampard, Potter), along with Luka Modric (Redknapp, Mourinho, Ancelotti, Benitez, Zidane). Varied. https://t.co/dPls7zUUis

Salzburg equalized through Chukwubuike Adamu in the 48th minute. But the Pensioners had the last laugh, courtesy of Kai Havertz’s 64th-minute winner.

With Tuesday's win, Potter's men have secured passage into the Champions League last 16 (10 points from 5 games). They will take on Dinamo Zagreb in their final Champions League Group E match on November 2.

