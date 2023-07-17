Chelsea set to increase initial bid for top summer target, want deal completed by next week - Reports

Chelsea are expected to increase their bid for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, as per reports.

Pys posted on Twitter (reported via Fabrizio Romano) that the Blues, who have been linked with the midfielder all summer, are now set to up the ante by increasing their current bid (£70 million plus guaranteed add-ons).

The new bid will be a verbal discussion initially in the hopes of convincing Brighton, who are yet to give any assurances to the Blues.

Caicedo joined Brighton back in 2021 on a four-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed fee. He quickly established himself into a first-team player, making 43 appearances for the Seagulls last season.

He was subjected to transfer interest in winter earlier this year as well with London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea keen on the player, as per reports. Bids were reportedly made for the player with Brighton not accepting any offers.

The situation appears to have softened a bit from the south-coast club's end now with Caicedo reportedly ready to part ways if Brighton receive an acceptable amount.

However, Chelsea's offer is apparently not enough for Brighton to part ways and the Blues will now have to increase their amount to sign Caicedo.

Chelsea have been on a summer selling spree, raising over £200m in sales. In the process of lightening their wage bill, the club has now parted ways with several midfielders.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan), Mateo Kovacic (Manchester City), Mason Mount (Manchester United) and N'Golo Kante (Al Ittihad) have all left Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues currently have Enzo Fernandez as a guaranteed first-team starter and need more faces in midfield before the start of their season on August 13 (Premier League game against Liverpool).

Chelsea targeting squad revamp ahead of new season

After spending over £600m last summer, the Blues finished 12th in the league last season. They did not win any cup competition either. In order to revamp the squad. Chelsea has sold over nine players already this summer.

They are expected to part ways with more players and build a new squad under Mauricio Pochettino. The Blues have signed Nicolas Jackson from Villareal and Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.