Chelsea set to join race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland - Report

Chelsea have reportedly added Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as another transfer target for next summer.

According to journalist Angelo Mangiante of Sky Sports, Chelsea have identified Haaland and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice as their two main targets for next summer.

Rice was a Chelsea target in the 2020 summer transfer window, as well. The move didn't materialize, but Frank Lampard is still said to want a defensive midfielder to add to his squad.

Mangiante has also reported that the plan to sign Rice and Haaland is based on Chelsea being able to offload certain players from their squad by then.

Mangiante said that Chelsea are looking to move Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater, and Victor Moses in the next couple of transfer window. These departures could enable them to make the big signings they've lined up.

Chelsea will have to spend about £140m to secure the services of Erling Haaland and Declan Rice

Erling Haaland has emerged as a prime target for Chelsea.

If Chelsea are to sign both Rice and Haaland in the summer, they are looking at spending around £140m. West Ham United want £70m from any club that wants Rice. On the other hand, Haaland has a £68m release clause at Borussia Dortmund that only becomes active in the summer of 2022.

Given that scenario, it looks like Chelsea might have to pay a premium above the release clause if they are to land Haaland from Dortmund for the start of the 2021-22 season. The Norwegian striker has also been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Manchester City, which isn't a surprise.

Chelsea already spent big in the summer of 2020, as Lampard's squad overhaul began with some key additions in areas that they were short of talent in.

Thiago Silva arrived from PSG on a free transfer, while Ben Chilwell was a big-money signing from Leicester City. Edouard Mendy also joined from Rennes and has already displaced Kepa Arrizabalaga as the no.1 goalkeeper for Lampard.

In addition to that, Chelsea also made three key additions in attacking areas and spent around £180m on those players. Kai Havertz arrived from Bayer Leverkusen and has found it tough to adjust to life in the Premier League so far.

Timo Werner has made a bit more of a contribution than Havertz, but he has been goal-shy recently as well. The start to Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea career has been interrupted by injuries, but the Moroccan has been influential whenever he has played.

Chelsea are currently fifth in the Premier League, with 25 points from 14 games.