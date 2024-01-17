Chelsea set Kepa Arrizabalaga asking price amid Real Madrid loan spell: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly set an asking price for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a summer transfer amidst his Real Madrid loan spell.

The Blues signed Kepa from Athletic Bilbao for a reported £72 million in 2018. He made 163 appearances for the west London side, keeping 59 clean sheets. He lost his starting place under Thomas Tuchel to Edouard Mendy and is now surplus to requirements for Mauricio Pochettino.

He was, hence, sent on loan to Real Madrid, who lost Thibaut Courtois due to an ACL injury ahead of the start of the season. Kepa has made 17 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos, keeping seven clean sheets.

According to The Athletic journalist Mario Cortegana, Chelsea have set an asking price of £17 million for the Spanish goalkeeper for a summer sale. However, the Spanish giants won't pay that amount for a backup goalkeeper.

Moreover, Real Madrid's other backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has impressed this season in Kepa's absence due to injuries. Hence, with Thibaut Courtois set to return later this season, Carlo Ancelotti's side might not even look for a backup in the summer.

Chelsea, meanwhile, signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion and Djordje Petrovic from New England Revolution last summer. Hence, Kepa appears likely to look for a new club in the summer.

Chelsea linked with move for Real Madrid legend

As per The Telegraph journalist Matt Law, Chelsea are considering a potential loan move for Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema this January.

The Blues' main strikers Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja have scored just 10 goals between them across competitions this season. Meanwhile, Christopher Nkunku has suffered from injury issues and made just four appearances across competitions.

Hence, the west London side could look to bring in Benzema on loan from Al-Ittihad this January until the end of the season. They have also been linked with a loan for Roberto Firmino, who joined Al-Ahli last summer.

Benzema, meanwhile, has had a falling out at the Saudi Arabian club, having joined them from Los Blancos last summer. He skipped a couple of training sessions and was then left out of their training camp. Benzema has scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 20 games across competitions for Al-Ittihad this season.