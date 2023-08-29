Chelsea set loan fee for Marc Cucurella as Manchester United look to sign Spanish international - Reports

Ahead of Friday's transfer deadline, Manchester United are deep in negotiations with Chelsea, exploring the option of bringing Marc Cucurella on board for a season-long loan.

The move is part of United's frantic search for defensive reinforcements, prompted by injuries to mainstay defenders Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane.

Erik ten Hag has been left grappling with a defensive conundrum. As his team prepares for a monumental showdown against Arsenal this Sunday, the lack of a senior left-back has left him concerned. Both options, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, are unavailable due to injuries.

Ten Hag had no choice but to slot Diogo Dalot into an unfamiliar left-back role during their latest match against Nottingham Forest.

Worries aren't limited to just the left-back position. Varane, a center-back, is also nursing an injury, forcing him to go under the scanner to determine the severity of his condition.

Amidst this backdrop of injuries and uncertainties, Ten Hag has zeroed in on Marc Cucurella, who is currently on the bench at Chelsea.

Initial reports from The Athletic (via Express) have suggested that both clubs are now in the thick of financial discussions. Chelsea are allegedly setting their loan fee for Cucurella at around £7 million upfront.

Despite being a standout player while at Brighton & Hove Albion, Cucurella has yet to see Premier League action this season.

He's fallen down the hierarchy, sitting behind Ben Chilwell and Ian Maatsen in the club's lineup. Even in their upcoming Carabao Cup clash against AFC Wimbledon, there is uncertainty around Cucurella's involvement in the game.

Former Chelsea player Marcos Alonso declines Manchester United's interest and sticks with Barcelona

Former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has rejected Manchester United's proposal to bring him back to the Premier League.

Spanish media outlet Marca broke the news last week that United had initiated discussions with Barcelona over a loan agreement for Alonso.

The deal would span two years, allowing the seasoned defender to transition seamlessly into United's lineup even after his current Barca contract lapses.

However, according to reports (via the Daily Mail), Alonso has decided to uphold his commitment to the Catalan giants.

Even with Alejandro Balde commanding the first-choice spot in Barcelona's left-back role, Alonso is opting to embrace the challenge at Camp Nou and fight for his spot.

Notably, the left-back once dazzled English fans across 179 appearances and even clinched a Premier League title with Chelsea in 2017.

However, he has no intention of returning to England at this time. So, for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, it's back to the drawing board.