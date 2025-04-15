Chelsea set to make cash-plus-player bid for Liverpool target: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in lodging a cash-plus-player offer to rope in Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, who was on Liverpool's radar last year.

Guehi, 24, has cemented himself as one of the top English centre-backs over the past couple of campaigns. He is considered a crucial starter for Crystal Palace and also guided England to the UEFA Euro 2024 final past summer.

Now, according to the Mirror, Chelsea are willing to offer Oliver Glasner's team £50 million plus a player for Guehi's services this summer. But, the south London club want £70 million for the Blues academy product, who joined the Eagles for £20 million in 2021.

However, Crystal Palace are said to be keen to accept Trevoh Chalobah as part of a potential cash-plus-player deal. They were impressed with Chalobah's performances during the player's loan stint earlier this term.

Guehi, who has allegedly also been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle United, has started all 37 of his appearances for Palace this season. The Chelsea target has contributed three goals and two assists for his club.

Ex-Liverpool star urges Reds to sign Chelsea target

Speaking to betting website PokerFirma, former Reds midfielder Dietmar Hamann claimed his former club should add Chelsea target Liam Delap to their ranks. He said (h/t Metro):

"I think Liam Delap has been brilliant for Ipswich. You have to say that he's been in a poor team, as the bottom three have been this season, but he has shown how good a player he is. I think he would really strengthen Liverpool. He is young, up and coming and hungry."

Commenting more on the Ipswich Town striker, the German continued:

"When you're doing well as a team, it's so important that you bring new hunger in because a lot of Liverpool's players have already won two Premier League titles and the Champions League. Bringing hungry players is so important and Delap would be one of them."

Comparing Delap with Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, he added:

"I think he would be a great signing because there are not many centre-forwards available. Looking at both Liam Delap and Alexander Isak, Isak might cost double or even triple what Delap would. Isak is a great player and I wouldn't mind seeing him in that red shirt, but Liverpool have never been massive spenders."

Delap, 22, has relished a stellar 2024-25 season with Ipswich, who are in 18th place in the Premier League table. He has bagged 12 goals and laid out two assists in 31 league games for Kieran McKenna's side this term.

The Englishman reportedly has a £30 million relegation release clause.

