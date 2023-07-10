Chelsea set to make first offer for 20-year-old attacker who could cost at least €30 million: Reports

Chelsea will make an opening bid for Montpellier striker Elye Wahi this week as they eye further additions in attack, according to French daily L'Equipe.

The Blues have made two additions to their frontline this summer, signing Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. They notably shelled out €97 million to acquire the said players. However, it appears that the English giants are keen to bolster their options in attack further.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea are working on a deal to sign Wahi from Montpellier. They are expected to approach the Ligue 1 club with a formal bid for the striker this week. The France U21 international's employers, for their part, are holding out for a €30 million fee.

It's worth noting that the Blues are not the only club interested in Wahi. Eintracht Frankfurt have made the center-forward a top priority, amidst uncertainty about Randal Kolo Muani's future at the club. Like Mauricio Pochettino's side, they are also tipped to make an offer for the youngster shortly.

Wahi, 20, has also been the subject of interest from Union Berlin, Lazio and AFC Bournemouth, as per the report. However, the Frenchman has no desire to join any of those clubs. It thus remains to be seen who between Chelsea and Frankfurt will win the race to sign him.

Wahi rose through the ranks at Montpellier before making his senior debut in a 2-0 Ligue 1 loss to Metz in December 2020. He has since established himself as a key player for the club, bagging 32 goals and seven assists in 84 Ligue 1 appearances. The striker netted 19 times in the league last term, with only six other players scoring more.

Chelsea interested in another Ligue 1 attacker

Chelsea are interested in Olympique Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki, according to The Guardian. It has been claimed that the Blues are prepared to compete with Paris Saint-Germain for the Frenchman's signature. The pair battled it out for Manuel Ugarte's acquisition earlier this summer, with Les Parisiens emerging victorious.

Cherki, 19, is an attacking midfielder by trade but can also operate on the wings or even as a center-forward. He bagged four goals and six assists from 34 Ligue 1 appearances last term. The teenager also has 12 caps for the France Under-21 national team.

Lyon, meanwhile, are under no immediate pressure to sell Cherki as his contract runs till 2025. The French club also have a reputation for being tough negotiators in the market. It thus remains to be seen if Chelsea can convince them to sell the Frenchman.

