Chelsea set to make stunning move for Barcelona defender - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to make a stunning move for Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde this summer.

As reported by Spanish outlet Sport, the Blues are considering a swoop for the Spaniard, who faces an uncertain future at Camp Nou.

Balde has been one of Barcelona's best players in his breakout season for the club.

The youngster has established himself as the first-choice left-back ahead of experienced players like Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba.

However, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2024, Balde has emerged as a target for several top clubs across Europe, including Chelsea.

The Blaugrana are understood to be keen on tying the defender down with a new deal but their poor financial situation is a major obstacle.

Both Balde and his agent Jorge Mendes are also in favor of staying at the Catalan club but want to be paid accordingly for his performance.

The 19-year-old is believed to be eyeing a deal similar to that of Pedri or Ansu Fati, but Barca could struggle to offer him a similar package.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are reportedly looking for a new left-back and have identified Balde as a potential candidate.

The Blues are reportedly unhappy with their new recruit Marc Cucurella, who cost the club a hefty £62m in transfer fee last summer when they signed him from Brighton & Hove Albion. The other left-back Ben Chilwell has been good for the club when he has played but his injury history is a worrying reason for the club.

Balde has been ever-impressive for Barcelona this season, having produced six assists in 33 games across competitions this season.

Barcelona chief provides encouraging update on re-signing Lionel Messi

Barcelona’s vice president Rafa Yuste has confirmed that the club is in talks with Lionel Messi’s camp to facilitate a return in the summer. Yuste has said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“We have been in contact with Leo Messi’s camp. Leo knows how much we appreciate him and I’d love for him to come back here at Barcelona. I was involved in contract talks two years ago and still remember how hard was to let Leo Messi leave.”

He added:

“For sure Leo Messi loves Barça and the city, so we hope to find the right conditions to continue his story.”

Messi’s two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire in June 2023. The Argentine superstar has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 32 games for the French giants this campaign.

