Chelsea set to make surprise move for 21-year-old right-back - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to make a move for Palmeiras defender Agustin Giay in the summer transfer window. According to a report from Bolavip Brazil, the Blues are looking to make an offer for the 21-year-old right-back (via Sport Witness).

However, it has been clarified that the Brazilian outfit do not wish to let go of the youngster. With this being the case, it is claimed that negotiations over a transfer will be long in the coming weeks.

At the moment, Palmeiras may have the upper hand, with the player contracted with the club till December 2029. So far this campaign, Giay has made 21 appearances across competitions, yet to register a goal contribution.

Chelsea are seemingly interested in signing a right-back due to Reece James' fitness worries. The other option in this area is Malo Gusto, who is seen as the second choice to the Englishman.

While there is interest in Giay, regular minutes are far from guaranteed, with James an undoubted first choice. He will earn the chance to compete for top honors with the west London side, who are within the Champions League places at the moment.

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League standings and will aim to at least remain there after their last league match against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, May 25. This will be enough to secure a spot in Europe's top-tier club competition.

Chelsea set to keep Enzo Fernandez at club amid interest from Real Madrid- Reports

Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea are reportedly keen on keeping Enzo Fernandez despite interest from Real Madrid in the summer. According to reports in Argentina, the Blues are not concerned by the interest from Los Blancos in their player (via The Guardian).

It seems that Real Madrid also understand that a move for Fernandez will not be easy, and have lined up alternative options as well. It is believed that the Spanish giants are keeping tabs on the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Martin Zubimendi, among other midfielders around Europe.

Moreover, Fernandez will cost a fair bit, with the player contracted at Stamford Bridge till the summer of 2032. He was signed from Benfica in January 2023 for a reported fee of £106.7 million.

Overall, the 24-year-old has played 106 matches across competitions for the west London outfit, bagging 14 goals and 19 assists. He could win his first major honor at Chelsea by beating Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final on May 28.

