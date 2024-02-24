Chelsea set to make surprise move for Premier League goalkeeper to replace Robert Sanchez - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with question marks over Robert Sanchez's role as Mauricio Pochettino's No.1.

HITC (via Caught Offside) reports that the Blues are considering swooping for Ramsdale who's struggling for game time at the Emirates. The England international has lost his place in Mikel Arteta's side to David Raya.

Chelsea haven't been overly convinced with Sanchez's performance since arriving last summer. The Spanish shot-stopper joined from Brighton & Hove Albion in a £25 million deal.

Sanchez, 26, has appeared 19 times across competitions, keeping five clean sheets. But, the Spain international has dealt with injury issues and is only just returning from a long-term knee problem.

Ramsdale, 25, was regarded as one of the Premier League's most reliable shot-stoppers last season. He kept 14 clean sheets in 38 league games as the Gunners mounted a credible title challenge.

However, the Englishman lost the trust of Arteta and the Arsenal boss opted to bring Raya to the Emirates from Brentford. The Spaniard has since been his No.1, forcing Ramsdale to become a cup competition goalkeeper.

Ramsdale will want game time as there are doubts about his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad. A potential deal will occur after the European Championships in Germany which is a competition he'll likely not be starting in.

Chelsea could reportedly be looking to sell Sanchez

Mauricio Pochettino is seemingly prepared to part ways with Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea appear to have grown impatient with Sanchez and his somewhat slow start to life at Stamford Bridge. Djordje Petrovic has stepped in during the Spaniard's injury absence and has impressed for Pochettino's side.

According to English journalist Dean Jones (via Sports Lens), the west Londoners are expected to sell Sanchez this summer. He signed a seven-year deal when joining from Brighton last summer but could already be on his way out.

The report also claims that Chelsea hold Petrovic in high regard with the Serbian impressing since arriving from MLS side New England Revolution. He's made 16 appearances across competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

Pochettino waxed lyrical about the 24-year-old just last month (via The Mirror):

"He’s doing fantastic. I think we need to give full credit because he arrived this season at Chelsea from the MLS. He’s really young and he’s performing well."

Thus, Pochettino's faith in him could raise doubts about a potential move for Ramsdale. Newcastle United are also in the race for the English shot-stopper and are deemed favorites. Nick Pope has been sidelined with a back injury this season and the Magpies may be eyeing a long-term replacement.