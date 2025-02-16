Chelsea set to make surprise move to sign twins from Championship side - Reports

Chelsea are interested in twin brothers Anton and Bailey Palmer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. The teenager duo, both midfielders, play for Middlesbrough's Academy and are highly acclaimed at the club.

Ad

Neither has earned their first team debut yet, although Anton has made it to the Matchday squad for the senior side on a few occasions. Bailey Palmer, meanwhile, has caught the eye with the North Yorkshire club's Under-18 team and has also appeared four times for England Under-17s.

Speaking to the Chelsea Chronicles, Graeme Bailey stated that their efforts have now turned heads at Stamford Bridge.

“Chelsea are interested in Middlesbrough’s teenage twin prospects Bailey and Anton Palmer. The 16-year-olds, both midfielders, are emerging as two of the top prospects within the Teesside club’s highly acclaimed academy,” said Bailey.

Ad

Trending

The Blues have shifted their focus to talented young footballers since the arrival of Todd Boehly and Co. in 2022. The club have apparently invested around €1bn in emerging talents since then, and now have some of the best young footballers on the planet in their ranks.

The London giants have mostly targeted players aged 23 and under in recent windows. The current squad is the youngest in the Premier League, with no player above the age of 27.

Ad

Are Chelsea eyeing a LaLiga ace?

Nico Williams

While Chelsea's transfer strategy is yet to yield results on the pitch, the club remain steadfast on their youth-centric policy. Recent reports have suggested that they now have their eyes on Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams.

Ad

The Spaniard was outstanding for the Basque side last season, helping them win the Copa del Rey. He turned out to be equally influential for La Roja over the summer, helping them lift the Euro 2024.

Williams hasn't managed to hold on to that form this campaign, but his stock remains high. The 22-year-old has registered four goals and five assists from 30 games across competitions this season.

Enzo Maresca is apparently obsessed with the player and wants Chelsea to secure his services. The club are even willing to break their wage structure to prise him away.

Williams is under contract with Athletic Bilbao until 2027, and reportedly has a £48m release clause in his deal. The Blues are planning to trigger that option this summer and are reportedly willing to offer Williams £319,000 per week to make the move. Reece James is apparently the London giants' highest earner with reportedly weekly wages of £250,000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback