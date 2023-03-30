Chelsea set Mason Mount price tag as Liverpool step up interest to push ahead with transfer: Reports

Chelsea have reportedly put a price tag on midfielder Mason Mount as Liverpool fast-track their efforts to sign the England international this summer.

According to The Athletic, the Blues will want a bid in the region of £70 million for their youth product. Mount will only have a year remaining on his contract after the ongoing season, but that hasn't deterred Chelsea from slamming a heavy price tag on him.

The Reds have recently stepped up their efforts to sign Mount. The aforementioned report claims they have started laying the groundwork for a possible summer move for the player as they want to stay ahead in the race for his signature.

Liverpool have internally discussed the details of Mount's contract should he decide to join them. They also want to offer a favorable contract for the player to persuade him to make a summer move.

Jurgen Klopp's side are in desperate need of revamping their midfield and Mount is one of their top targets. The Chelsea midfielder reportedly rejected a long-term offer from the London club, opening the door for a possible summer exit.

He hasn't been in top form this season, however. In 32 appearances across competitions for the Blues, he has scored three and assisted six goals.

Chelsea urged to keep hold of 'unsellable' Mason Mount

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer, meanwhile, has urged the club to keep hold of Mason Mount, even terming him 'unsellable'.

"He’s almost unsellable. He’s a player you would not sell. He’s a Chelsea kid through and through. He’s been at the club all his life.

"That’s what fans die for. Fans love that. He’s such an incredible player. I certainly would not be selling him as he is such a phenomenal player," Schwarzer told Sky Sports.

Mount is a Chelsea youth academy product and was promoted to the first team in 2019. He has since made 192 senior appearances for them, scoring 33 goals and assisting 37, and has also won the UEFA Champions League with them.

